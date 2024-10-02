Liverpool fans will love Van Dijk’s comments on ‘attacking’ the season ahead

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Champions League is seen as the pinnacle of domestic football and as the Reds make a long-awaited return, Virgil van Dijk has made a bold statement about the competition.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com) before our game with Bologna, the Dutchman said: ‘We say every season that we want to attack every competition, and that is especially true when it comes to the Champions League.’

It shows a clear determination to make the most of being back at Europe’s top table and demonstrates why we have such a strong relationship with this famous trophy.

Although this season is new to everyone, due to the changed format of the competition, we have a squad full of players with great experience in Europe.

Our captain knows better than most about what is needed to go all the way and let’s hope we can see Arne Slot making a big impact just like we saw with Jurgen Klopp.

Nights under the lights on Merseyside are famed and the fans have a role to play when the Italians roll into town for the match.

If we combine a hungry and experienced squad who are ready to attack the competition, with a stadium full of lively supporters – we can beat anyone.

After a solid start against AC Milan, it’s time to keep this winning train on the tracks.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence