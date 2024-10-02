Journalists hail ‘excellent’ 5-duel Liverpool beast after ‘best performance’ of the season tonight

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool made it five wins in a row, and eight in Arne Slot’s first nine matches in charge, as they got the better of Bologna at Anfield tonight.

Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah scored the goals to ensure victory, but some journalists were keen to heap praise on one Reds player who’d come in for a bit of criticism recently.

Taking to X towards the end of the game, David Lynch posted: “He’s faced a lot of (I think unfair) criticism of late but I thought Dominik Szoboszlai was excellent tonight. He constantly plugs gaps in Liverpool’s midfield and was as relentless as ever off the ball here, but he also combined that with a bit more care in the final third.”

His journalistic colleague Paul Gorst agreed with that verdict on the Hungarian, posting: “Thought it was his best performance so far this season. Szoboszlai and Gravenberch both excellent.”

An inexplicable miss from six yards out summed up Szoboszlai’s underwhelming performance against Wolves on Saturday, but he was much more like his best self at Anfield tonight.

As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old won five of his duels, completed 84% of his passes and two dribbles, made two tackles and one clearance and executed one key pass (Sofascore).

There was one sloppy moment in the first half which presented Bologna with a chance that thankfully they didn’t take, but a surging run through the visitors’ defence shortly after half-time illustrated the vivacious midfielder that we witnessed in his first few months on Merseyside.

Szoboszlai will likely have felt that he needed a big performance to silence his doubters, and he’ll surely take heart from what he produced tonight.

We’ve no doubt that Arne Slot will join Lynch and Gorst in lauding out number 8 after his efforts against the Serie A side.