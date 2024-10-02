(Video) Mac Allister tucks home delightful Salah cross to fire Liverpool into early lead

Alexis Mac Allister netted his first goal of the season to fire Liverpool into an early lead against Bologna at Anfield tonight.

There were just 10 minutes on the clock when the Argentine finished to the net from close range, touching home a delightful cross from Mo Salah, who’s now moved into double digits for goal contributions this term.

The ex-Brighton midfielder was instrumental in the origin of the move, having linked up well with Darwin Nunez prior to the Uruguay striker finding the Egyptian.

An ideal start for the Reds, who survived an early scare when Thijs Dallinga had the ball in our net but was rightly flagged offside.

You can view Mac Allister’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: