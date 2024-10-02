‘Very important’: Alexis Mac Allister says 26-y/o Liverpool player is really impressing him in training

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister had some positive words for Federico Chiesa following some impressive work done on the training ground.

The Argentine admitted that ‘a lot’ is expected of his Liverpool teammate who’s expected to make an impact for the club in the 2024/25 season.

“From the day he arrived, you could see how happy he is to be here and that’s already a very important thing,” the former Brighton & Hove Albion star told reporters during the pre-Bologna presser (via liverpoolfc.com).

“I think he is showing in training how good he is so we expect a lot from him [and] we know he will be very important for us because he will compete against our players and I am pretty sure that he is going to do very well here.”

The Italian international already has one assist to his name after providing an unorthodox, though no less crucial, assist for Diogo Jota’s equalising goal against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Federico Chiesa is out injured for Liverpool’s clash with Bologna

It’s a great pity, as Arne Slot pointed to when providing an injury update on his Liverpool players, that Chiesa will miss out on his first look at Anfield under the lights.

The former Juventus man sadly misses out with a minor concern that could yet see him return to action for our league trip to Crystal Palace. At worst, we’ll see our versatile forward back on the pitch after the October international break.

What do the stats say about Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool start?

It’s an incredibly small sample size to judge a new signing by given that the former Serie A footballer has amassed a minuscule 78 minutes in the famous red shirt.

Chiesa managed to attain a 7.2/10 rating on Sofascore for his efforts in the League Cup against the Hammers in a significant portion of time on the pitch (59 minutes).

Beyond an assist on the day, the wide attacker supplied two key assists and created one big chance as we ran rampant at Anfield to secure passage through to the fourth round.