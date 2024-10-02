‘You can all rest easy’: Martin Zubimendi weighs in on Liverpool January transfer possibility

(Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi has opened up on his future following a failed Liverpool move for the Real Sociedad star in the summer.

The 25-year-old holding midfielder admitted that he didn’t regret the decision in question and confirmed he won’t be changing clubs in the January transfer window. This was in response to reports linking the footballer with a move to Manchester City amid Rodri’s injury, which would likewise suggest a move to Anfield would be off the cards.

That’s despite claims suggesting that the Merseysiders are prioritising a move for a defensive midfielder in the winter window.

“You can all rest easy in winter. My philosophy is to do at every moment what comes from within. So far, things have gone well for me,” the Spanish international was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise [in the transfer window]. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace.”

The Reds’ summer business was somewhat limited, with the club securing moves for Federico Chiesa from Juventus and Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia (joining in 2025).

Could Liverpool make a move for Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window?

By all accounts, our interest in La Real’s talented No.4 has not entirely disappeared. However, the midfielder has made his position on the matter of a January switch abundantly clear.

You could forgive Richard Hughes and Co. for opting to hold fire given the quality showings we’ve seen from Ryan Gravenberch at the base of Liverpool’s midfield this season.

The Dutchman has, admittedly, yet to come up against top-quality opposition – as Arne Slot has already noted – yet it would be remiss of us to ignore the former Bayern Munich man’s tremendous start to the season.

There’s always room for more quality in the middle of the park, of course, particularly given that Wataru Endo does not appear to have the credentials to meet the demands of a possession-centric Slot midfielder.

Though, it would seem highly unlikely, at this current point in time, that this midfielder will turn out to be Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Further to the point, if one report from Graeme Bailey at TBR Football is to be believed, the defensive midfielder allegedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid either way.