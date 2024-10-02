‘Get up into shape’ – Steve McManaman wants more from Liverpool ace who made just 4 passes tonight

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Steve McManaman has implored one Liverpool player to ‘get up into shape’ after what he witnessed from him during their Champions League clash against Bologna.

In the only change to the starting XI from last weekend’s win over Wolves, Darwin Nunez came in for Diogo Jota at centre-forward, although that swap was reversed after an hour tonight.

Speaking on co-commentary for TNT Sports, the former Reds winger cut the 25-year-old some slack but still wants to see more from the number 9.

McManaman said (via BBC Sport, 21:20): “He’s still young, inexperienced, doesn’t know the language but he’ll have to get up into shape as soon as he can.”

As much as we all want Nunez to succeed, tonight’s match was one which unfortunately passed him by after Slot gave him his chance in the starting line-up.

During his hour on the pitch against Bologna, the Uruguayan completed just four of his 12 passes (33%), lost five of his seven duels, directed two shots off target, was caught offside once and gave away the ball 11 times (Sofascore).

He’s now had just over 300 minutes of action this season and still has just the one goal to show for it (Transfermarkt), a return which’ll need to improve if he’s to consistently start ahead of Jota.

It wasn’t Nunez’s night on this occasion, but we know that the Uruguayan can torment oppositon defences when he’s at his best, which hopefully he will be when he next takes to the pitch for Liverpool.