(Video) Rio Ngumoha inches away from scoring a worldie for Liverpool in UEFA Youth League today

Rio Ngumoha was inches away from scoring what would’ve been a truly astonishing goal for Liverpool under-19s in their UEFA Youth League clash against their Bologna counterparts this afternoon.

In the first few minutes of the fixture at the Kirkby Academy, the 16-year-old skipped past his marker along the left flank and almost left another opposition player on his feet before cutting inside and attempting a shot from out wide at the edge of the penalty area.

The visiting goalkeeper was left rooted to his spot as he watched the Reds starlet let fly, and he could breathe a sight of relief as the ball crashed off the crossbar, having at one stage seemed destined for the top corner of the net.

Where many players would’ve kept it simple and sought to play a pass from where Ngumoha shot, the gifted Liverpool youngster went for broke and was most unlucky not to be rewarded with what would’ve been a thoroughly sublime goal.

You can view Ngumoha’s shot below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @BradleyLFC24v3 on X: