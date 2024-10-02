(Video) Rice’s Anfield comments completely debunk rival fans’ blinkered opinions

Liverpool fans are very proud of the reputation that Anfield has in the game and some of the most recent comments from Declan Rice will certainly draw attention.

Speaking with Amazon Prime, the Arsenal midfielder was asked to name the away ground that’s got the best atmosphere in the UCL and said: “Probably Anfield”.

READ MORE: (Video) Rob Earnshaw makes baffling Alexander-Arnold statement after Wolves win

Given the constant discourse from rival fans about our atmosphere being a myth, we have once again been acknowledged from a neutral third party as not only the best in the league but in Europe.

As top tier European nights return to Merseyside, the famous nights under the lights are set to return.

You can watch Rice’s comments via @primevideosport on TikTok:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence