(Video) Micah Richards makes ‘intimidating’ Anfield statement Manchester City fans will hate

Liverpool are world renowned for Anfield being one of the most famous stadiums in the world but many of our rivals don’t like admitting it, especially those from Manchester City.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, Micah Richards was asked to name the most intimidating tunnel walk and said: “Anfield, without doubt Anfield. It’s tight, it’s dingy, it’s intimidating.”

No doubt the noise that would have been echoing round the underbelly of our famous home would make it even more intimidating and it’s great to see the impact L4 has on opponents.

Long may this mystique last, even now that the tunnel is a lot less tight and dingy!

You can watch Richards’ comments on Anfield (from 0:11) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

