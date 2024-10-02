‘Trust me’: Fabrizio Romano drops Rodrygo promise in morning Liverpool transfer update

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Fresh reports have linked Liverpool with a move for Real Madrid sensation Rodrygo.

Even more strangely, Darwin Nunez has seen himself linked with an exit from Anfield (Fichajes via CaughtOffside).

On both counts, unfortunately and fortunately, such rumours are considered well wide of the mark, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s difficult for me even to comment the Rodrygo and Darwin Núñez rumours, guys…” the CaughtOffside columnist informed The Daily Briefing.

“I don’t even know where these links are coming from. Núñez to Atlético Madrid, Rodrygo to Liverpool… trust me, now it’s all completely quiet.

“There are no negotiations or talks for these players, Núñez is completely focused on Liverpool and Atlético just spent €75m plus add-ons on Julián Alvarez two months ago.

“Rodrygo also extended his Real Madrid contract less than one year ago and he’s only focused on Real Madrid.

“That’s it, nothing more to say.”

It’s been a relatively subdued start to the 2024/25 campaign for the Los Blancos winger with five goal contributions in 10 games (at a rate of one every 150.4 minutes).

Likewise, Liverpool’s Uruguayan No.9 has struggled to fly out of the traps, though he has been limited to considerably fewer minutes (246) on the pitch.

Liverpool are still interested in signing Rodrygo

If one report from Graeme Bailey at TBR Football is to be taken as gospel, our alleged interest in Rodrygo has far from dissipated. That’s despite our enquiry over his services being turned away during the summer transfer window.

However, as things currently stand, the Brazilian appears very much committed to a future in the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old certainly made it clear where he stood on the matter in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund this year.

Rodrygo could be a long-term Mo Salah replacement

The big question remains as to how on earth we’ll manage to replace Mo Salah once he calls it a day at Anfield.

That day may come sooner than many think given the Egyptian’s current terms are due to expire in the summer of 2025. Still, we hold out hope of Richard Hughes and Co. succeeding in keeping our No.11 at L4 for at least another season.

If Liverpool are considering the future, as we expect, then you can’t go far wrong with one of the most promising young right-wingers in world football.

He ranks in the 94th and 43rd percentile for xG and xAG respectively, according to stats collected by FBref. Touches in the opposing box (6.39 per 90) fall notably short of our Egyptian’s numbers (9.08).

The No.11 has some way to go to match Salah’s remarkable goalscoring and creative threat, but the promise is evidently there.

What a shame then that Rodrygo looks very unlikely to leave Real Madrid for the Reds.