‘Completely focused on Liverpool’ – Romano rubbishes rumours of potential exit for Reds maestro

Fabrizio Romano has emphatically dismissed rumours regarding one player’s potential exit from Liverpool, at the same time giving similarly short shrift to reports of a possible incoming at Anfield.

Spanish outlet Fichajes have been talking up a merry-go-round churn among Arne Slot’s forward line by claiming that the Reds are prepared to put big money on the table for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, with a separate report suggesting that city rivals Atletico want to lure Darwin Nunez to the Spanish capital.

In his Daily Briefing on Wednesday morning, the Italian transfer reporter shot down both of those rumours without even a hint of ambiguity.

Romano stated: “It’s difficult for me even to comment on the Rodrygo and Darwin Núñez rumours, guys…I don’t even know where these links are coming from. Núñez to Atlético Madrid, Rodrygo to Liverpool… trust me, now it’s all completely quiet.

“There are no negotiations or talks for these players, Núñez is completely focused on Liverpool and Atlético just spent €75m plus add-ons on Julián Alvarez two months ago.”

Nunez might’ve been left largely reliant on substitute outings under Arne Slot so far and endured more than his fair share of criticism during his time in England so far, but we can’t envisage him banging down the door to leave Liverpool any time soon.

With the Reds involved in four competitions this season (and plausibly going deep into each knockout tournament), the Uruguayan is bound to enjoy plenty of starts due to the need for squad rotation, especially if other forwards are ruled out through injury.

Also, as Danny Murphy higlighted on talkSPORT recently, the 25-year-old displays an above-average level of enthusiasm when watching his teammates score, even when he’s not involved on the pitch. That’d suggest that our number 9 simply loves being part of this group and puts personal frustration aside in favour of collective happiness.

Between all of that and Romano’s on-the-nose reminder about Atletico spending big on Alvarez just a few weeks ago, we can take it as read that Nunez almost certainly won’t be swapping Anfield for the Wanda Metropolitano in the foreseeable future.

The Uruguay marksman is likely to still have a big part to play for Liverpool this season, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Slot throws him into the starting line-up for tonight’s Champions League clash against Bologna, especially after Diogo Jota shipped a minor knock in recent days.

