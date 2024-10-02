(Video) Bukayo Saka sends Liverpool fans a message after Arsenal win in Champions League

Arsenal secured a victory at home in the Champions League but as Bukayo Saka spoke after the match, it was strange to see his focus was not on European football.

Speaking with CBS Sports, the 23-year-old said: “I do think that this is the year [that Arsenal can win the Premier League].

“I think we’ve been close the last two years and we’re getting closer but this hopefully will be the year.”

This confidence to say that it could be the year for the Gunners to win the Premier League feels like a message to any title rivals, which would include the side currently sat top of the league – Liverpool.

Let’s hope Arne Slot can debunk this opinion and guide the Reds to a trophy that we’re all desperate to win in front of a full Anfield.

