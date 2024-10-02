(Video) Pick that out: Mo Salah unleashes world-class finish to give Liverpool breathing space

Mo Salah scores lots of goals, and he scores a lot of show-stopping goals while he’s at it.

On a night when Liverpool had to ride out a storm or two against Bologna, the Egyptian King came up with a moment of magic with the Reds holding a tentative 1-0 lead with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

After receiving the ball from Dominik Szoboszlai on the right, the 32-year-old cut inside and jinked past one opponent before unleashing an unstoppable curler into the far corner of the visitors’ net for his 45th Champions League goal.

We’ve become accustomed to seeing Salah toy with opposition defences, but even we weren’t quite ready to witness a finish that good from a man who makes it look so easy!

You can view Salah’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: