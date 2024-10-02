Slot sends stern message to Liverpool fans and players ahead of Anfield UCL opener

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are enjoying life at the top of the Premier League, with one win in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup already recorded too but Arne Slot has a warning for everyone.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com) before our game with Bologna, the Dutchman said: ‘Staying humble, keeping our feet on the ground and knowing there is a lot of hard work and improvement still required is not just the right way for us, it is the only way.’

For a man who must share equal excitement and pride at enjoying a positive start to life as our head coach (barring the game with Nottingham Forest), this shows a laser focus on the job at hand.

If we want to be in the race for silverware in May, then we can’t start enjoying success in October as there’s such a long way to go before this season meets its end.

Facing the Italians at Anfield and then an early kick-off away to Crystal Palace this weekend will add further demands on this squad that have coped well with challenges placed upon them so far.

However, the bigger tests are still ahead and after the next international break we will see the heat turned up on our pursuit of the biggest prizes on offer.

This message from our boss shows that he’s aware of this and that will clearly be the message that is being sent to his playing staff too.

All we can do is win the next match and the prospect of our opening bout in the top tier of European competition this season, is certainly an easy tie to be motivated for.

Let’s hope for another win, followed by many, many more in the coming weeks and months.

