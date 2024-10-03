Lee Carsley’s Liverpool omission in England squad is telling for summer decision

Liverpool fans will be dreading the sight of another international break as we look to enter this juncture as top of the league and with good European and domestic cup performances under our belt.

Ahead of the pause, Lee Carsley has named his England squad and there’s place for only one member of Arne Slot’s squad within it – Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s no surprise to see the Scouser present given his recent form and key role in the last squad that was selected by the former Everton midfielder.

Curtis Jones may be disappointed to miss out on a senior call up, as well as Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott but form and fitness for the trio will make this a lot easier to understand.

However, when it comes to oe Gomez, he may well have grounds to be the most disappointed with missing out on the international action again.

After a resurgence last season, our No.2 found himself in the Euros squad and this was certainly much deserved but as his Anfield opportunities have dwindled under the new head coach – so has his chance to represent the three lions again.

Given a clear indication this summer that we were willing to use the 27-year-old as part of a deal that would see Anthony Gordon head back to Merseyside, as well as other rumours of an exit being very present, it seems that we and the player were ready to cut ties.

If our longest serving servant wants a return to playing for his nation, then it may well be that his future is best away from the club.

It would damage our defensive depth and lose a huge character in the dressing room but may well be a conclusion that is not too far off the horizon.

You can view confirmation of the England squad via @England on X:

Ready to go again. 🦁🦁🦁 — England (@England) October 3, 2024

