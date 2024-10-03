(Video) Ex-Everton midfielder aims bizarre criticism at Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch is comfortably in the form of his Liverpool career and possibly of his life but that hasn’t stopped some criticism heading his way.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Thomas Hitzlsperger said: “If I was a manager I would sometimes tell him to be a bit further back because he’s taking a lot of risks.”

This comment was surrounded with praise for the Dutchman from the former Everton player but it still seemed a rather bizarre comment.

Arne Slot will be more than happy with the attacking and defensive balance on show from the 22-year-old and let’s be thankful the advice our midfielder listens to comes from the man who is speaking more sense!

You can watch Hitzlsperger’s comments on Gravenberch via BBC Sport:

