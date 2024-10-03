(Image) What Harvey Elliott did for fans during Bologna game will melt hearts

Harvey Elliott is nearing a return to action and there’s no doubt he’ll be enjoying the form of the Reds but at the same time, he’ll be gutted that he’s not able to be on the pitch and be impacting results.

As our No.19 watched on from the stands for our match with Bologna, the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association uploaded a picture of the midfielder as he posed with some young fans.

We know from how often the 21-year-old is the last player off the pitch applauding supporters and gifting his shirt to lucky individuals, that he values these interactions highly.

One second from the boyhood Red has made the day and week of three youngsters who no doubt idolise him.

