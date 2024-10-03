There may yet be more than one Divock Origi as hordes of Liverpool fans urge musician to do one thing

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

If social media has taught us one thing in recent days, it’s that the legend of Divock Origi very much lives on almost two-and-a-half years after his departure from Liverpool.

On Wednesday afternoon, singer-songwriter James Blunt announced on X that, if the 20th anniversary edition of his 2004 album ‘Back to Bedlam’ were to re-enter number 1 in the UK charts upon its release on 11 October, he would legally change his name to the most-liked suggestion in the ensuing replies.

As of midday on Thursday, the submission of the ex-Reds forward from The Guardian’s deputy football editor Sachin Nakrani is the runaway leader with a whopping 14,400 likes, surpassing every other reply by a vast margin.

Divock Origi. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 2, 2024

Liverpool fans need no explanation as to why Origi has achieved such an elevated cult hero status – the mere mentions of Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham instantly evoke gleeful memories of the most famous goals of his Anfield career.

In an era when we were blessed to have Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane to call upon, there was absoultely no shame in having to play backup to that iconic front three, and it’d be an understatement to say that the 29-year-old had a knack for picking his moments to shine.

Whatever persuaded Nakrani in that moment to vouch that the self-effacing Blunt change his name to that of the Reds’ former no.27, it’s since been pounced upon with relish by LFC supporters whose adoration for the now-AC Milan striker has been made patently clear.

When Origi scored that stoppage-time derby winner, completed the epic comeback against Barcelona and sealed our sixth European Cup triumph in Madrid, Liverpool fans would’ve indeed felt like proclaiming ‘You’re Beautiful’ to the Belgian.

