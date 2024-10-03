Liverpool must take different approach to summer 2025 transfer window if PL clubs’ plans materialise

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are reportedly pushing for a significant change to the summer 2025 transfer window – one which’d require Liverpool to do business differently to what they did this year.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing, teams in the English top flight are ‘prepared to push hard’ so that the market shuts before the start of the league season, rather than at the end of August as has been the case for the past few years.

The journalist added that Europe’s other major leagues are also supportive of plans to alter the dates of the summer transfer window so that it doesn’t overlap with the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign.

Romano stated: ‘This will be a big change in terms of timing, because obviously many clubs will start planning for their signings earlier, but in my opinion, this is the best solution possible.’

From a general point of view, it’s no bad thing that the transfer market is rearranged so that it closes before the start of the league season, thus eliminating a scenario whereby a player at the centre of a proposed move is unsettled at his current club or holding them to ransom by going AWOL.

It had previously been the case that the transfer window and Premier League campaign wouldn’t overlap – in 2019, the market closed the day before the top-flight season commenced with Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Norwich, our first win on the journey towards lifting the title a few months later.

If the proposed change is passed and implemented, and the 2025/26 English top flight begins in mid-August as usual, it’d mean that Richard Hughes can’t leave it as late to bring in new signings next summer as he did this year.

The only two incoming deals clinched by LFC in the most recent transfer window were Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa, whose acquisitions were announced by the club on 27th and 29th August respectively.

Had the market shut before the start of this season, Liverpool would’ve left it too late to get either of those signings over the line in 2024, a scenario which would’ve incensed fans who’d already been lamenting the length of time it took for those transactions to be completed.

Hughes would therefore need to act much quicker in next summer’s transfer window, but by then he’ll have had a year in the job and probably won’t be dealing with the same off-field upheaval as there had been this time around with so many managerial and coaching changes.

Theoretically, that should put him in a position to attack the market more readily in 2025, especially if the deadline is brought forward to instantly inject a greater sense of urgency.