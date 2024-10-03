New Real Madrid transfer plan emerges and it could be fantastic news for Liverpool – report

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold for quite some time, although it now appears that they’re lining up a Plan B in case their lengthy pursuit of the Liverpool vice-captain comes to nought.

According to reports from CaughtOffside, the 25-year-old remains their preferred option for a new right-back, with the Champions League holders encouraged by the England international entering the final nine months of his current contract at Anfield.

However, in what could be welcome news for the Reds, Los Blancos aren’t putting all of their eggs in the Trent basket, with sources indicating that the LaLiga giants intend to move for Tottenham’s Pedro Porro if their efforts to sign our number 66 prove fruitless.

It’s claimed that Spurs chiefs are fearful of the Spanish defender being tempted back to his homeland, although they may be willing to get around the negotiating table if an offer of €65m (£54.6m) is made.

Liverpool mustn’t get complacent over Trent’s future – he’s still the main object of desire for Real Madrid, who as it stands would be able to approach him in three months’ time about a possible free transfer to the Bernabeu in 2025.

It’s understandable that working on incomings took priority for Richard Hughes over the summer, but with the market having been shut for nearly five weeks and not reopening until January, we’d like to think that contract renewals for the 25-year-old (along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah) would’ve moved to the top of his agenda.

It could help the Reds’ cause that they’ve started the season so strongly, for if the right-back sees that there remains a genuine chance of winning major silverware with his boyhood club, that could ultimately entice him to stay put at Anfield.

By contrast, Porro is less likely to scoop trophies at Tottenham, who realistically will be reliant on domestic cups and the Europa League to add to a roll of honour which has remained untouched since 2008.

He may have more reason than Trent to seek a transfer to Real Madrid, but if Liverpool truly want to dispel any lingering fears over their vice-captain defecting to the Bernabeu, they could do with getting his contract situation sorted out posthaste.