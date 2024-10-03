Terrifying Trent Alexander-Arnold update issued ahead of international break – report

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans won’t need to be reminded that Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of our best players and that makes this latest update even more worrying.

As reported on Relevo: ‘Real Madrid has already made several contacts with the ‘red’ footballer’s entourage…

‘There are still months ahead for the player to make the decision, but the Concha Espina club is already taking good positions after several contacts with the English star’s entourage.’

It seems then that reports in Spain are cranking up their links between our vice captain and Real Madrid, something that will certainly worry many of our supporters.

By January the Scouser is free to start talking to other clubs before his contract comes to an end when this season concludes, meaning the Spanish giants will likely be ready to knock on his door.

We still don’t know what contact has been made between our club and the academy graduate but the prospect of losing one of our best players on a free – is something that all supporters will hate.

The 25-year-old has a major decision to make, with plenty of time to do so and nearly all of the cards being in his hand for negotiation with us and anyone else he wishes to talk to.

We’d all hope that a boyhood Red could see his side sitting top of the league and looking very good under Arne Slot and then make an easy decision to extend his stay.

However, the longer this goes lingers on – the more worried we will all get about where his future actually lies.

