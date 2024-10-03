(Video) Liverpool fans will howl as Tsimikas and teammates sync up Matip-esque reaction

Liverpool enjoyed a solid 2-0 victory against Bologna but it wasn’t without frustration, something Kostas Tsimikas experienced late on in the match.

After the referee gave a free-kick against the Greek Scouser, fan footage captured the left back reacting to the decision in a way we were used to seeing from Joel Matip.

What made the moment even funnier was that Virgil van Dijk and several other members of the squad had a similar reaction, at exactly the same time.

We can only imagine what our former No.32 would have done as well if he were on the pitch!

You can watch the video of Tsimikas and his teammates via @drwnunez on X:

