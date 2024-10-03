(Video) Reverse angle of Tsimikas yellow card is simply laughable

Liverpool enjoyed a solid performance against Bologna and came out as 2-0 victors but there were several strange moments in the game, one of which involved Kostas Tsimikas.

Despite only coming onto the pitch with less than 20 minutes remaining, the Greek Scouser found himself in the referee’s book but he certainly has reason to feel aggrieved.

You can normally tell by the reaction of players when a bad decision has been made by the officials and the replay of the incident certainly vindicated the left back.

The reverse angle showed the 28-year-old clearly won the ball and so giving a foul was a joke, never mind the yellow card.

You can watch Tsimikas being booked (from 1:34:57) via LFCTV Go:

