‘Just a beautiful player’ – Ex-Spurs maestro was in awe of Liverpool ‘contortionist’ v Bologna

One Liverpool player has earned some vivid praise from a former Premier League star after his most recent performance.

Ryan Gravenberch’s star continues to ascend after he turned in another imperious display in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Bologna on Wednesday night, and his efforts came in for a glowing review from Rafael van der Vaart.

The ex-Tottenham playmaker said of the 22-year-old on Ziggo Sport (via Voetbal Primeur): “He was the player of the first half. He was in between everything, and the manner in which he turned away…a kind of contortionist. The power he radiates…he’s just a beautiful player. Isn’t he great?”

It seems like a long time ago now that Galatasaray were pushing to secure Gravenberch on loan for this season, yet remarkably those rumours were still doing the rounds as recently as July (Yenisafak).

The Dutchman has shown that he’s perfectly suited to the number 6 role that Arne Slot asks of him, adding a greater sense of control to Liverpool’s midfield through his brilliant use of the ball and his admirable work rate out of posession.

One mazy dribble past multiple Bologna players during the first half summed up the new-found confidence that the 22-year-old boasts, and the statistics paint a favourable picture of his overall performance.

As per Sofascore, Gravenberch completed 91% of his passes (41/45) and 60% of his dribbles (3/5), won four of his duels, executed two key passes and made one tackle on Wednesday night.

Incredibly there are still some pundits who claim that he’ll be ‘found out‘ against tougher opposition, but right now Liverpool’s number 38 is playing with such authority and conviction that he looks capable of thriving against even the best teams in Europe.

If anything, it could soon be a case of opposing managers trying to work out methods of curbing his influence, such has been the brilliance he’s exhibited of late.