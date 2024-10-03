(Video) Virgil van Dijk correctly bemused by bizarre caution in Europe

Virgil van Dijk is known for being as calm as you like at the back for Liverpool and so seeing him receive a yellow card at anytime is quite a rarity.

This was certainly the case when Thijs Dallinga was in a ball on the floor off the ball and then we all had to watch Nikola Dabanovic award our skipper a caution.

The clear confusion from our No.4 illustrated his opinions on the matter and replays suggest this bemusement was certainly warranted.

The officials had a strange match at Anfield where they seemed torn between allowing the game to flow and booking players for nothing challenges.

You can watch Van Dijk being booked (from 29:33) via LFCTV Go:

