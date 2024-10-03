(Video) Van Dijk leaps to defence of Klopp after bizarre journalist question

Liverpool are enjoying life under Arne Slot and have a lot of love for Jurgen Klopp, both of these things can exist without comparing or ranking one above the other – something Virgil van Dijk was quick to remind one journalist.

Speaking after our victory over Bologna, our captain was asked whether this current side has more control of a game that what we saw under our former manager and replied: “I don’t know, we had an amazing time with Jurgen Klopp, we were very successful.

“Obviously, the new manager came in and he has his principles and values and everything that comes with it and we try to do that as good as possible.”

It was a quick defence of his former boss from our No.4, whilst also remaining complimentary to the new man in charge of the squad today.

We’re still far too early in this new era to start saying whether it’s better or worse than what came before and this felt like a question to try and cause a divide between old and new, something our skipper quickly stepped on.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments (from 2:43) via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube:

