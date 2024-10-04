(Video) Lineker swoons over ‘wonderful’ Liverpool player who is ‘an absolute delight’

Liverpool have a host of great players but Gary Lineker couldn’t help but credit one man in particular as he spoke on the most recent episode of ‘The Rest Is Football’.

The 63-year-old spoke about Mo Salah: “He’s an absolutely wonderful player isn’t he, I love that he always plays with a smile on his face.

“It looks like he’s actually enjoying it which is, I think, an absolute delight to watch. He’s a brilliant, brilliant player.”

After becoming the highest-scoring African in Champions League history with his 49th goal in the competition, it’s no surprise to hear the Egyptian King receive this level of praise.

We all love watching the 32-year-old and let’s hope that he extends his stay at the club with a new contract being signed soon!

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Salah (from 19:28) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

