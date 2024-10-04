Glasner aims sly Klopp dig amid Slot praise before Selhurst Park meeting

(Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to travel to London for our next Premier League match and it seems that Oliver Glasner is relishing the opportunity to face our team.

Speaking with the press before our match, the 50-year-old said (via cpfc.com): “I think I’m one of the few managers who has a positive balance against Jürgen Klopp, because I just played once against him, and we had the win!

“It was great win, but it’s the past. I’ve had in my career great wins, but winning at Barcelona doesn’t count tomorrow, winning at Anfield four or five months ago doesn’t count tomorrow, so we have to be ready tomorrow, and we will be ready.

“Liverpool are doing quite well. Fantastic players, new manager who is doing a fantastic job.

“The squad has stayed together, nobody left, all the players look very hungry, very ambitious. I think it’s the team with the most sprints in the game, most runs in behind, so they always threaten your defence.

“But we also want to play forward, we want to score a goal, because if we don’t score a goal, we can’t win.”

It seems as if the Austrian couldn’t resist mentioning that not only did his side win the last meeting but also that he managed to secure victory over Jurgen Klopp too, something which many coaches never managed.

It was a tough afternoon as we watched our slight title chances slip away against Crystal Palace in mid-April and now the players will be looking for revenge against the Eagles.

Oliver Glasner is impressed with Arne Slot’s start at Liverpool

There was praise for Arne Slot too, which is certainly deserved after what has been a near-perfect start to his tenure as boss (other than Nottingham Forest!).

Hearing tactics that suggest the home side will be attacking and being positive, is another positive for us as we’ve found more difficulties against the sides who have defended deep.

Let’s hope that our new head coach can do one better than his predecessor who lost both his first and final meeting with the side from South London, in the pursuit of maintaining first place for the international break.

