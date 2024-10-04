GoFundMe set up to honour Liverpool legend with Anfield mural

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have a close affinity with the legends who helped make our club what it is and that’s why the walls of L4 are decorated with the faces of many former heroes.

Now a GoFundMe page has been set up in an attempt to see a new player adorn the local area, with organiser Marie Darwin writing: ‘Liverpool legend David Johnson will have passed away 2 years on 23rd November.

‘David is fondly remembered by everyone who met him and loved by his family and friends, a true liverpool legend. Looking at the murals around Anfield, I now think it is time to give him the honour of a mural.’



There’s been a target of £3,400 set which will add to funds already raised to create the artwork in a location that has already been determined too.

For a local player who spent six years at Anfield, winning four league titles and two European Cups during his stay, it’s easy to see why this has been set up.

As the years pass, players from the past are forgotten but by etching their faces and accolades around the stadium it can ensure their legacy lives on and act as inspiration for the next generation.

It would be great to see this plan come to fruition and hopefully David Johnson’s legacy can be honoured on the two-year anniversary of his untimely passing.

Anyone can be part of the push to see this dream become a reality and you can donate here.

