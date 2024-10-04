(Video) Gravenberch admits teammate was unlucky to miss out on his POTM award

Liverpool enjoyed a solid September and Ryan Gravenberch was voted by supporters as the club’s player of the month but he felt one of his teammates also deserved recognition.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman said: “Obviously we have a really good team, really good players.

“Luis [Diaz] had four goals in September, so I think it’s hard to choose between me and him, but I want to thank the fans that they chose me.”

It shows the perfect balance of humility from the midfielder to acknowledge the role of his teammates and specifically Luis Diaz, whilst also the confidence in his own ability that is oozing out at the moment.

Nobody can argue that 22-year-old is playing his best football in a red shirt at the moment and long may this terrific form last!

You can watch Gravenberch’s comments via liverpoolfc.com:

