(Video) Micah Richards delivers horrible take on Mo Salah with ludicrous statement

Liverpool fans hold Mo Salah as one of the greatest players to ever play for the club, meaning Micah Richards’ latest comments on the attacker are likely to annoy many.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the former Manchester City defender compared the Egyptian King to Eden Hazard: “I think Hazard’s probably a better all-round player, I would say.

“But Salah’s a bit more devastating, you know, with his numbers and yeah, he’s a bit more prolific I would say and yeah, they are a little bit different.”

It’s a baffling take and a quick search on the Premier League’s player comparison shows you how comfortably better our man is than the former Chelsea winger:

Our No.11 is in the conversation for one of the greatest to ever play in the division and comments like this are simply ludicrous.

More to the point, Eden Hazard himself believes Mo Salah is the better player out of the two of them.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Salah (from 20:04) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

