‘I’m told’: Fabrizio Romano’s fresh Trent Alexander-Arnold warning will have Hughes on red alert

Liverpool have entered October and have still yet to solve the contract situations of three key players.

By all accounts, the Merseysiders are reportedly keen to hold talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that discussions are already taking place with the No.66 to that effect with ‘more conversations’ planned.

“Liverpool are the priority though, they are talking to Trent and are going to have more conversations with him, so let’s see what’s going to happen,” the CaughtOffside columnist told The Daily Briefing.

The 25-year-old fullback has supplied two assists so far in the 2024/25 season.

Real Madrid are still interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold

The good news for us is that our vice-skipper has yet to open the door to talks with another interested outfit.

The bad news is that Real Madrid remain interested in the generational right-back’s services and have allegedly made contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s entourage.

Romano appeared to pour cold water over such reports, though they nonetheless are ‘super attentive’ to the situation.

“In Spain, we heard about supposed contacts with Real Madrid but let me tell you that the situation has not changed,” the Italian went on to add.

“Real Madrid maintain their interest in Trent’s situation and what I’m told is that, as of today, they are not negotiating with him. They are not discussing terms of contracts, not discussing salary and not discussing the project.

“So we are not at the advanced or concrete stages of the story.

“The interest of Real Madrid is something I’ve been mentioning to you for months, since March, and that interest is still there. They appreciate the player and they are always super attentive to top players in general, especially if they are out of contract.”

Though the Liverpool Academy graduate is at the top of their list to reinforce the right-back position, it’s understood Los Blancos are weighing up a move for Tottenham’s Pedro Porro if they fail with their priority target.

Whilst no one could begrudge our defender considering a move to such a prestigious outfit, having already won it all at L4, the indications are that Trent would be more than open to extending his stay.

Trophies, specifically Liverpool’s ability and potential to lift silverware, will play a central role in the Scouser’s decision-making.

Though there are no early rewards for Arne Slot winning eight of his first nine games in charge of the club (the first Liverpool boss to do so), the early signs suggest this team will be competitive.

Approach 26 years of age later this October, Trent Alexander-Arnold could finish on a high and join a Real Madrid side that’s bursting at the seams with talent. He could win it all again.

But could the England international achieve the same legacy in the Spanish capital as he’s destined to keep building on the red half of Merseyside?

That’s up to him to answer.

Richard Hughes must make it worth Trent Alexander-Arnold’s while

In amongst all this, it’s important that we don’t absolve Liverpool of their responsibility.

As much as it’s up to Arne Slot and our key decision-makers to make sure this remains one of the places to be in world football, we have to make staying financially worth Alexander-Arnold’s time.

The Englishman is currently earning £180,000-a-week (Capology). If we accept that Virgil van Dijk is worth £220,000-a-week, there’s an argument that this should be the minimum starting point for negotiations with our No.66.