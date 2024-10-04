(Video) Arne Slot admits he has big decision to make on Liverpool player this weekend

Liverpool are enjoying a good run of form and ahead of the international break, Arne Slot will be weighing up his options as to how he can get the best out of his squad.

Speaking with the press before the game with Crystal Palace, the Dutchman spoke about the fitness of Federico Chiesa: “[It’s] wait and see. He didn’t train for the last two days.

“He came in today to see if he could train and if he can I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20 [players] and he hasn’t trained for a few days.

“But first of all, we have to wait and see if he can even train – and if he can then it’s our decision if we bring him to the game or not.”

Our head coach is admitting that he has a decision to make ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park but with plenty of other options and the squad in good form, it seems unnecessary to risk a player who isn’t even training.

It seems like a simple conundrum to solve but it appears there is still a chance we see the Italian represent the Reds this weekend.

