(Video) Arne Slot’s comments on 12:30 kick-offs will raise many eyebrows of Liverpool fans

Arne Slot is preparing for his first 12:30 kick-off since the opening day of the season and he had some interesting comments about playing the earliest available start time.

Speaking with the press before our trip to Crystal Palace, the Dutchman said: “If 12:30 was a difficult time to perform, then I’m a really stupid manager because we train every day at 12 o’clock.

“I don’t see the idea behind it being that difficult performing at that time.”

Our new head coach is certainly allowed this opinion but after so many years of Jurgen Klopp being against this start time, although admittedly mainly when they came after an international break or also after European games, then this is a change of tact.

The Reds have played more league games at 12:30 (28) than at 15:00 (27) since the start of 2019/20 season, meaning we are all well versed in this by now.

Let’s hope that this new attitude to the early wake-up can still result in the victories we’ve been used to from the fixtures, keeping our side at the top of the league.

When Liverpool play tomorrow, they will have then played more league games at 12:30 (28) than at 15:00 (27) since the start of 2019/20 #priceoffame — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) October 4, 2024

