(Video) Slot provides another contract update amid Trent’s Madrid links intensifying

Arne Slot is getting used to two things as Liverpool boss; that’s winning games and dealing with constant questions about player contracts.

Speaking with the media before our game with Crystal Palace, the Dutchman’s latest update was: “I was hoping in your last question that you didn’t use the word ‘contract’ because I was saying ‘Trent is doing like this and he is doing like this…’

“It’s the same boring answer as always and I could really understand if you ask me this once every two weeks but if you ask me this after two or three days again then you still get the same answer and people feel that I’m boring them!

“So, try it after the international break again!”

It was another similar response from our head coach who can only say the same thing so many times, as we all await a concrete update on Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The latter has seen his links to Real Madrid intensify in the last few days but there are no indications from Anfield that we should be too worried… yet.

