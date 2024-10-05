(Video) Alisson seen limping after Selhurst Park win as Liverpool fans face nervous wait

Liverpool fans face a nervous wait to discover the full extent of the injury that Alisson Becker incurred during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace this afternoon.

A sixth straight victory for the Reds, which temporarily extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points, was overshadowed by their first-choice goalkeeper being forced off with a hamstring problem in the final 15 minutes.

With Caoimhin Kelleher absent due to illness, Arne Slot was compelled to introduce Viteszlav Jaros for his LFC debut to see out the rest of the match, which the Czech stopper did impressively.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

After the game, Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele shared footage of Alisson limping as he left Selhurst Park, with the 32-year-old apparently indicating that he doesn’t know how long he’ll be sidelined for, although it seems certain that he won’t be involved with Brazil over the next fortnight.

It’ll help that Liverpool don’t play again for another 15 days, but the early signs are that a comeback in time for Chelsea’s visit to Anfield would be wishful thinking in the extreme. Let’s just hope it’s not as serious as it first looked.

You can view the footage of Alisson limping below, via @LewisSteele_ on X: