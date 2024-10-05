(Video) Alisson showed why Liverpool will sorely miss him with wonder save v Palace

Alisson Becker showed exactly why he’ll be sorely missed by making one particularly superb save prior to going off injured this afternoon.

The Brazil international had to be subbed off with a hamstring injury towards the end of the game, but not before he saved his team from dropping points.

As Liverpool stepped off the accelerator in the second half, the 32-year-old’s services were necessary to collect all three points today.

Eberechi Eze collected the ball at the edge of the penalty area and let fly with no defenders in his path after a great Crystal Palace attacking play which left the Reds’ defence scrambling.

Luckily for the away side, Alisson was well-placed to see the shot coming and parried it away comfortably at the end. The result otherwise would have been a setback for Liverpool as they sought to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Admittedly, the Palace attacker could have done a little better – but given how good our Brazilian shot-stopper is, we have no doubt that he could have stopped any shot from that distance.

You can view Alisson’s save below, via @Live_event67 on X: