Jamie Carragher noticed something in lead-up to Jota goal which is ‘exactly what Slot wants’

Jamie Carragher noticed something in the lead-up to Diogo Jota’s early goal against Crystal Palace which he reckons will especially delight Arne Slot.

Liverpool hit the front at Selhurst Park in the ninth minute as the Portugal forward turned home Cody Gakpo’s low cross from close range, although the former Reds defender pointed to one crucial involvement just before that assist.

He posted on X: “Narrow fullback (Tsimikas) plays the pass for Gakpo, exactly why Slot wants his full backs narrow in the build up.”

Kostas Tsimikas’ role in the build-up to Jota’s goal will probably go unnoticed in many match reports, but Carragher is right to point out the importance of the Liverpool left-back in the move.

The Greece international was perfectly placed to slip an intricate through ball into Gakpo, who also was sharp to play the first-time cross for Jota to convert.

It’s clear from that passage of play that Slot is already making a telling imprint on this Reds squad, which is almost entirely what Jurgen Klopp had in his final season in charge.

Today is only the 10th competitive match of his reign at Liverpool, but the players are evidently buying into his methods and putting them to clinical use in matchday situations.