Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Palace: Jones starts, Robertson left out among 4 changes by Slot

Arne Slot has named the Liverpool starting line-up for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Reds are in south London for a 12:30 kick-off at Selhurst Park, where they’ve had a tremendous record over the past decade that they’ll be hoping to preserve despite the quick turnaround from Champions League action on Wednesday night.

A win for LFC would temporarily open a four-point lead at the top of the table and guarantee that they’ll be in pole position for the October international break, which is most ideal considering the fixtures which await at the far side of that interval to the season.

Slot has thankfully had the luxury of a near fully-fit squad at his disposal since the start of the campaign, and while he’s largely kept a sense of continuity thus far, today there are four changes to the Liverpool starting XI from the midweek win over Bologna.

Liverpool starting line-up v Crystal Palace

Alisson Becker continues in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas, with the latter coming in for Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister keep their places in midfield, where they’re joined by Curtis Jones, who replaces Dominik Szoboszlai.

The other two changes in personnel come in attack, with Diogo Jota returning ahead of Darwin Nunez at centre-forward and Cody Gakpo favoured over Luis Diaz on the left flank.

Caoimhin Kelleher isn’t in the matchday squad due to illness, with Vitezslav Jaros the substitute goalkeeper today. Federico Chiesa hasn’t recovered in time to make the bench either.

You can view the team news in full below, via @LFC on X: