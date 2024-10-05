(Video) Wataru Endo’s full-blooded commitment in 89th minute will have delighted Arne Slot

Wataru Endo made a crunching tackle on Will Hughes to set up a chance for Liverpool in the final moments of their win over Crystal Palace today.

The Japan international is still waiting for his first Premier League start under Arne Slot, but he made sure his presence was felt during his cameo appearance at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Having only come on in the 89th minute of the game, within seconds the 31-year-old lunged in to execute a tough tackle after the Eagles midfielder’s heavy touch near his own penalty area.

Not only did Endo win the ball cleanly and stop any chance of a counterattack, the ball found its way to Cody Gakpo in a favourable position to set up an opportunity for Liverpool.

Unfortunately the move did not end in a goal, but the intervention from our number 3 was enough as we were able to run down the clock and collect all three points.

While Endo is probably not going to have a long career under Slot given his age and Ryan Gravenberch’s fine form in the number 6 role, his full-blooded commitment during his short outing today will have delighted Slot.

You can watch Endo’s full-blooded tackle below, taken from USA Network’s match coverage and shared by @anfieldsociaI on X: