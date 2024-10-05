(Video) Jota produces typical poacher’s finish to convert Gakpo cross for early Liverpool lead

Cody Gakpo was given a chance to shine against Crystal Palace and did so in style as he provided an assist for Diogo Jota.

Kostas Tsimikas first found the Dutchman with a clever pass and then the first-time cross from the left wing allowed our No.20 to showcase his attacking instincts.

As the man from Portugal ran across Trevoh Chalobah, he left the defender dumbfounded when he watched the ball hit the back of the net.

Arne Slot made more changes that we normally see and two of them made an early impact in South London.

You can view Jota’s goal via @footballontnt on X:

Liverpool take the lead against Crystal Palace through Diogo Jota 💥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/URTPpUC7AP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

