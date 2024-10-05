(Video) Ryan Gravenberch just loved what Liverpool teammate did in final few minutes v Palace

Ryan Gravenberch couldn’t help but applaud after Wataru Endo’s strong challenge in the 90th minute of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palce today.

The 31-year-old had only just come on to see out his team’s victory, and he helped to do exactly that as he lunged into a tackle to win the ball back for the Reds.

Will Hughes tried to collect the ball near the Eagles’ penalty area but his heavy touch was enough reason for the Japan international to dive in and win possession in a dangerous area of the pitch.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Gravenberch, who was in close proximity to Endo as he completed the tackle, instinctively clapped and shouted to appreciate the efforts of his midfield partner.

The Dutchman himself had a great game as he controlled the midfield excellently for yet another match as his impressive season continues.

Liverpool ended up winning 1-0, collecting all three points at a tough venue and maintaining their place at the top of the Premier League table.

You can check out Gravenberch’s reaction below, taken from USA Network’s match coverage and shared by @anfieldsociaI on X: