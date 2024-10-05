(Video) Diogo Jota’s head-scratching celebration will have left Liverpool fans amused and bemused

Always a man for a colourful celebration, Diogo Jota pulled out a new one after his goal against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Portuguese striker scored a great goal which owed plenty to his brilliant movement in the game at Selhurst Park as he slotted Liverpool into the lead in the ninth minute in south London.

He then stood in front of the home supporters and appeared to be climbing an invisible wall, with the meaning of the celebration not immediately apparent.

We’re not quite sure what Jota meant – is he rock climbing? Is he acting like a wild lion? We can’t say for sure, but it does look nice and will have given Reds fans a chuckle as they lapped up his early strike!

You can check out Jota’s goal celebration below, via @drwin9_ on X: