(Video) Jota misses golden chance to double Liverpool’s first half lead at Palace

It was a first 45 minutes where Liverpool were certainly the dominant side and the main concern when the whistle blew was whether we would regret not taking our chances.

The two biggest ones of the first half came to Diogo Jota, the first he scored but the second was squandered from a very similar position.

READ MORE: (Video) Jota produces typical poacher’s finish to convert Gakpo cross for early Liverpool lead

After some brilliant work by Ryan Gravenberch on the right wing, the Dutchman found our No.20 in the box for what looked like a simple chance.

Instead of finding the back of the net, the man from Portugal was closer to the corner flag and really wasted a huge opportunity.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

You can view Jota’s chance via @footballontnt on X:

Diogo Jota misses a great chance inside the box 😬 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/B2TVF4ewJu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence