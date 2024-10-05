Caoimhin Kelleher absence v Crystal Palace explained as Jaros on call for Liverpool if needed

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher is a notable absentee from Liverpool’s matchday squad against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Irishman is usually among the substitutes for the Reds in Premier League action as Alisson Becker’s immediate deputy, but today his name is nowhere to be seen on the team sheet.

As per Paul Gorst and Ian Doyle for the Liverpool Echo, the 25-year-old isn’t with the squad at Selhurst Park today due to illness, so Vitezslav Jaros instead takes his place on the bench in case he’s needed in south London.

The 23-year-old would make his competitive debut for LFC if he’s summoned, should our first-choice goalkeeper be either injured or sent off, heaven forbid.

Although Kelleher would’ve had a watching brief from the bench even if it weren’t for his illness, it’s nonetheless a setback for the Cork native, particularly if something were to prematurely end Alisson’s involvement against Palace.

The 25-year-old will now be hoping that he’ll recover in time to play for Republic of Ireland in their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Finland next Thursday and Greece three days later.

For Jaros, there’s the giddy prospect of possibly making his Liverpool debut, although every Reds fan will obviously be hoping that such a scenario wouldn’t be forced upon the team due to an injury or a red card for our world-class number one.

The Czechia international will likely get his chance eventually, but maybe not this afternoon if all goes to plan! That’s nothing against him, but it goes without saying that we don’t want anything adverse to befall Alisson at Selhurst Park.