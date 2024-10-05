Liverpool monitoring South American wonderkid who’s wowed them after Darwin Nunez recommendation

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool scouts are reportedly very impressed with a South American wonderkid who was recommended to them by Darwin Nunez.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are closely monitoring Clarens Culma Mejia, a young defender with Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional.

The report claims that the Uruguay international was ‘wowed’ by what he’d seen of the 20-year-old and advised LFC’s recruitment team to take a closer look at him, with Anfield talent spotters believed to have been won over by the youngster.

Brighton have also watched the player, whose contract with the Medellin-based club is understood to be expiring soon.

Culma is something of an unknown quantity – so much so that he doesn’t even have a player profile on the comprehensive Transfermarkt database.

However, according to Football Insider, the 20-year-old is a versatile defender who’s equally comfortable on the left or in the centre and has been earning a ‘growing reputation in south American football’, which reflects well on Nunez’s eye for a player.

The jump from Colombia’s top flight to the upper echelons of the Premier League would be huge in one go, so if Liverpool were to sign him, it’d very likely be with a view to loaning him out to other European divisions for a year or two before then integrating him into the first-team fold at Anfield.

Aside from his apparent talents, Culma could also provide the Reds in time with something they don’t currently have, namely a left-footed central defensive option, something that Jamie Carragher has recently called for the club to address in the transfer market.

It’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool proceed further after their initial scouting missions seemed to yield positive findings, with thanks to Nunez’s tip-off.