‘Brilliant’ – Sky Sports pundit gushed over what Liverpool wiz did in first 10 minutes v Palace

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool in their game at Selhurst Park, duly earning plaudits from one pundit on Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old waited for the right moment to beat his marker to finish the chance in the ninth minute. It all started with a deft Kostas Tsimikas pass to Cody Gakpo, who ran down the left flank before delivering an inch-perfect low cross for our number 20 to convert.

Clinton Morrison said on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday about the Portuguese forward’s goal: “It’s brilliant movement from Jota but Crystal Palace are so poor defensively.”

We must agree with the pundit here – Jota is renonwed for his movement in and around the box, as well as his finishing ability. The Palace defence did nothing to stop him from freely entering the penalty area and slotting in the goal, much to Liverpool’s delight and the home fans’ displeasure.

Trevoh Chalobah was caught napping as the Reds attacker dashed past him to score past a helpless Dean Henderson for his second goal of the Premier League season.

A delightful finish from Diogo, although we’d certainly be annoyed if our defence were conceded a goal in that fashion!