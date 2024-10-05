‘Will be able to play’ – Liverpool ace cleared for international action after recent absence

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been cleared to play for Uruguay in the October international break after his ban was reduced.

The 25-year-old was involved in controversy during the Copa America this summer as he had physical altercations with some fans after Uruguay’s semi-final against Colombia.

The situation got very heated as some Colombian spectators threatened the safety of the Uruguayan players’ families. Four of Nunez’s teammates were also involved and all of them were subsequently handed multiple game bans by South America’s governing body CONMEBOL.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

However, the Uruguayan Football Association immediately appealed the ban. After a hearing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided to suspend the sanctions placed on Nunez and his teammates, per journalist César Luis Merlo.

He posted (translated from Spanish): “Darwin Núñez will be able to play for Uruguay in the double date of the Qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador. The CAS accepted an appeal for protection by the AUF and the sanction was suspended.”

🚨Darwin Núñez podrá jugar para Uruguay en la doble fecha de Eliminatorias ante Perú y Ecuador.

*️⃣El TAS aceptó un recurso de amparo de la AUF y la sanción quedó en suspenso. pic.twitter.com/GfcxOeMuhv — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) October 4, 2024

As a result, the Liverpool forward will now be available to represent his country in the upcoming international break. Uruguay face Peru and Ecuador in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and their talisman’s availability will be a huge boost for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Nunez’s Uruguay return could be vital for Liverpool too

The former Benfica marksman has 13 goals in 29 appearances for Uruguay and scored twice in the Copa America tournament, in which his country finished third.

Liverpool fans will be well aware that Nunez is a player driven by confidence. His form for the Reds may not have been the best to start the season, netting just once so far this term, but we must remember that he’s had limited playing time under Arne Slot so far.

The striker usually plays well for his country, and getting a couple of games under his belt for them before he heads back to Liverpool could be beneficial for his club.

His stunning finish against Bournemouth was recently nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month – we would love for the big South American to get firing more consistently in England!