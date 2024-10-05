(Video) Palace fans and pundits outraged as Van Dijk escapes penalty with VAR help

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace and remained top of the league but it seems that much of the post-match chat from rival fans will be centred around Virgil van Dijk.

Our captain held the arm of Marc Guehi in our box and as the opposition captain fell to the floor, he appealed for a penalty.

READ MORE: (Video) Jota misses golden chance to double Liverpool’s first half lead at Palace

The onfield decision from Simon Hooper was no foul and David Coote as VAR agreed, with the Premier League Match Centre posting on X:

‘The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge by van Dijk on Guéhi is checked and confirmed by VAR – deeming that the challenge was not sustained holding and had no impact on the play.’

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Appeals weren’t too big on the pitch but this will no doubt be used as a stick to beat us with throughout the rest of the weekend.

You can watch the Van Dijk and Guehi incident via @footballontnt on X:

Should this Virgil Van Dijk pull on Marc Guehi have resulted in a penalty for Crystal Palace? 🤔 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Z58MD1eCyR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence