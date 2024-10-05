Jarell Quansah says one announcement ‘shocked’ him during his breakthrough season with Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah has recalled how he felt upon receiving the news of Jurgen Klopp’s departure last season.

Over his nine years with Liverpool, the German handed debuts to more than 40 Liverpool academy graduates. One of those was the current Reds defender, who made his first appearance for the club in a 2-1 win v Newcastle United on August 27, 2023.

While the centre-back was under Klopp’s management for only one season, he has nothing but praise and respect for ‘one of the best managers’ ever.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

In an interview with TNT Sports (via Eurosport), Quansah was asked to share his reaction to the news of the German’s departure.

He said: “When he first broke the news it was tough for everyone. I think everyone was a bit shocked. Everything he did for me, I couldn’t thank him enough. Every day he was pushing us to become better players. He definitely helped me become a better player and a better person as well.”

The 21-year-old added: “He’s one of the best managers in the world at the time as well. Looking at his legacy, you’ve got to say he’s one of the best managers of all time.”

Quansah could be one of Klopp’s final gifts to Liverpool

Everyone remembers Klopp for the trophies and glory he brought back to Anfield, but we’d say that the foundation he created for the young academy players is almost as important.

Last season, Quansah made 33 appearances for the first team, scoring three goals. The defender averaged one interception, 1.5 tackles and 2.3 clearances per 90 minutes in the Premier League (via WhoScored), a fine return for his debut campaign at that level.

The 6 foot 3 centre-back has good pace in his game and is a danger at set-pieces. Still just 21 years old, he’s made only one Premier League appearance this season, but his talent is there for all to see.

As he continues to learn and grow in Arne Slot’s new-look Liverpool, the youngster could very well become the cornerstone of our defence over the next decade. He makes for a fitting farewell gift from Klopp, who developed several world-class players during his reign with the six-time Champions League winners.